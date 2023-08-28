Local oncologist weighs in on World Cancer Support Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The month of August is known as World Cancer Support Month. This month every year helps raise awareness on the importance of supporting cancer patients and their families during and after their battles.

Cancer. Org says in 2023 there will be an estimated 139 thousand new cases of cancer in the state of Texas.

Dr. Arielle Lee, an oncologist with UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center says they offer treatment services such as chemotherapy and radiation, but also mental, physical and emotional services as well.

“We try to take complete care of the patient in regard to their blood or cancer disorders and we do have good support for that,” Lee said.

Lee says at the hope center they have patient financial counseling to assist patients in navigating the finical challenges that may come, genetic testing to see if the cancer is something you may have inherited, and physical medicine services for a personalized exercise program during treatments. She says every journey looks different and having support of all kinds is important.

“We need support in all of these areas of emotional support, nutritional support, because that is the base of doing well all throughout your treatment. And even when treatment is done there is survivorship to help manage long-term side effects,” Lee said.

Lee says family members are also a huge pillar of support and they offer support groups for them as well. She says having a month that highlights services in the community makes people aware and not feel as alone.

“Let people feel comfortable, to speak up and let us know what they need, what they are feeling, so that we can help direct them to the other people that are helping us,” Lee said.

