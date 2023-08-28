East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been a much nicer day today than what we saw last week! After much-needed rainfall last night, there have been a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that have popped up today, but are now quickly dying out. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s by morning. Northeast winds tomorrow will keep humidity low, but temperatures will begin to creep up through the week. Afternoon highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s for the work week, but could peak in the lower triple digits this weekend. Very slight chances for rain may return this weekend, but not enough to ruin any outdoor plans for the Labor Day holiday.

