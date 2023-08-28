Convicted murderer charged in assault of Waco woman out on bond

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A convicted murderer remains free on bond after his arrest Saturday on charges he violated a protective order by assaulting a Waco woman, ramming her car multiple times with his truck and trying to run over a man who came to the woman’s aid.

Sampson Walter Graves, 63, of Waco, posted bonds totaling $30,000 Sunday and was released from the county jail after his arrest on aggravated assault-family violence, attempted aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault and violation of a protective order charges.

Graves, who was convicted of murder in 1993 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, was arrested Saturday morning after Waco police responded to what an arrest affidavit called a domestic disturbance in the 2500 block of East Lake Shore Drive.

A woman described as Graves’ girlfriend told police Graves hit her multiple times in the head and neck area, causing a swollen left eye and bruising on her neck, arrest records allege. She reported she fell down while Graves was chasing her in his 2001 Dodge Ram pickup. Graves also chased another man in his truck who tried to intervene in the dispute, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman reported the incident began when she stopped at the office as she was leaving her apartment because she saw Graves’ truck there and she wanted to see what he wanted. Graves exited his truck, ran over to the woman and started assaulting her. Two men stopped the assault, and Graves got back into his truck and rammed the woman’s Nissan Versa, the affidavit alleges.

Graves rammed the vehicle three times and was lining up to ram it again when a man helped the woman get out of the vehicle. Both started running toward the swimming pool and Graves tried to run them over, arrest reports allege.

The woman fell to the ground, but both were able to get behind a gate at the swimming pool to keep Graves from hitting them.

Graves rammed the woman’s Nissan again with his pickup before he left the area. Graves drove back by the area as police were investigating the incident and an officer took him into custody in the 800 block of East Lake Shore Drive.

Court records show Graves served 20 years of a 25-year prison term after he pleaded guilty to killing an 18-month-old boy in McLennan County by striking him in the stomach with his hand in 1993.



