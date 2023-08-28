Alumni from Tyler and Legacy organize tailgate ahead of rivalry matchup on Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former students from Tyler High School and Tyler Legacy have arranged a tailgate before the local rivalry renews between the Lions and Red Raiders.

Friday afternoon a gathering for the fans of both teams will take place at the Rose Stadium in celebration of the “the pride” rivalry game between Tyler and Tyler Legacy.

“So we have Chris Cooper Custom Homes, who decided he would support out football team both sides - John Tyler and Tyler Legacy - so we decided we were going to join in on both sides,” said Tyler alumni Misty Scoot Woods.

The alumni hyped the game up with some “polite” trash talk.

“The pride is one of the best rivalry games in East Texas, better yet all of Texas. So when those boys are out on the field both sides, they play the hardest games they ever play in the season. Hopefully John Tyler comes out on top,” said Woods.

“It’s pretty rich when John Tyler and Robert E. Lee play, make no mistake about it we’re out there for the win. Misty was a cheerleader she wasn’t a player so, let’s get that understood, that we come to handle business,” said alumni Johnnie Taylor.

When both teams renew their rivalry there would be new coaches at both sidelines.

Rashaun Woods won his debut game against Marshall after five overtimes whilst Beau Trahan lost his against Lufkin 31-7. Both coaches have history and arrived from Oklahoma.

Kickoff is set at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

