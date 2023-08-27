Texas A&M Forest Service resources stretched thin fighting fires

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas A&M forest service continues to lead the way in fighting back the flames. But they need some help from nature.

Panola, Rusk, Jasper, and Shelby counties have had massive woodland fires break out, all of them being fought by area fire departments and a large contingent from the forest service.

“We are spread all over the place. Over the last week we’ve had a lot of activity particularly large wildfires,” says Texas A&M forest service public information officer Sean Dugan.

208 out of 254 Texas counties now have burn bans in effect, as wildfire danger continues.

“We’re really focusing on East Texas right now. East Texas is seeing very elevated wildfire conditions. We’re not near the level of drought we had in 2011, but because of the temperature and the lack of precipitation, we’re seeing record levels of fuel dryness. The fuels are actually dryer than 2011,” Sean says.

Fire engines , bulldozers and water carrying aircraft have been called in to battle the blazes, but with so much area to cover resources are being stretched.

“We’ve been relying on aircraft, because they can make it rain from the sky. We had aircraft starting as soon as they could fly,” says Dugan.

Some firefighter help has arrived.

“We bring in out of state resources. We have folks from Georgia from Florida,” the public information officer says.

In spite of the forest service enormous efforts at firefighting, the abundance of dry fuels such as grasses, shrubs and trees keep fire danger high. There’s only one thing that can help them now.

“It would have to rain, and rain a lot to get us back to normal conditions,” says Sean.

But until that comes, conditions remain prime for fire danger.

“We’re here to protect life and property. The public and their homes. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Sean says.

Dugan says the Jasper county fire has now burned more than 35-hundred acres, and is 80-percent contained.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.