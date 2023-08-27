Payne Springs firemen respond to rollover wreck, say driver left scene
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteers reponded to an alert to find a crashed car resting on its roof, with no one around.
At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the 6000 block of Pinnacle Club Drive after Henderson County dispatch was notified by Apple’s crash detection services, according to a release from Payne Springs Fire Rescue.
They arrived to find a car resting on its roof against a tree, down an embankment, the release said. PSFR said the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
