Payne Springs firemen respond to rollover wreck, say driver left scene

Dispatch was notified by Apple’s crash detection services.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteers reponded to an alert to find a crashed car resting on its roof, with no one around.

At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the 6000 block of Pinnacle Club Drive after Henderson County dispatch was notified by Apple’s crash detection services, according to a release from Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

They arrived to find a car resting on its roof against a tree, down an embankment, the release said. PSFR said the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

