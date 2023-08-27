Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

‘It’s time for someone else to enjoy it”: Eagle from the historic Cotton Palace in Waco goes up for sale

Seller Kevin Collins from Waco is asking $1,500 for the artifact made of tin.
Seller Kevin Collins from Waco is asking $1,500 for the artifact made of tin.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A golden eagle from the original Cotton Palace is on the market. The palace first opened in 1894 and once drew hundreds of thousands of people to Waco.

Each year in the fall a big festival was held at the Cotton Palace complete with a parade, music and a pageant.

Nowadays you won’t find much left of the original Cotton Palace besides a couple of chairs and a cape at the Taylor Museum of Waco & McLennan County History.

”They decided to build the Cotton Palace to make Waco the capital of the cotton industry,” executive director of the museum Helen Howell-Graves said.

But Waco resident Kevin Collins is now selling this golden eagle that one sat atop the historic 1894 building.

“I don’t know if it’s ever been painted, it’s always been that color since we’ve owned it,” Collins said.

He’s asking $1,500 for the artifact made of either copper or brass. He said his father first bought it at an estate sale about 10 or so years ago. When his father passed away a few years ago, Collins inherited it.

”When he bought the eagle he received a newspaper article dated 1959 talking about how Mr. Bailey purchased it because he was so excited about the Cotton Palace,” Collins said.

The original Cotton Palace was open for less than a year before it burned down in a fire in December 1894. Nearly 20 years later it was rebuilt and was in operation up until 1930.

”When it reopened they had the main building plus other exposition buildings,” Howell-Graves said. “It was like a regular fairground.”

Collins said he would like to see the artifact end up in a museum like the Taylor Museum of Waco & McLennan County History.

”I want other people to enjoy it, it’s kind of just been sitting in storage and nobody has been enjoying it,” Collins said. “It’s time for someone else or the public to enjoy it.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police ask for information on suspect after woman shot
17 men arrested in the Smith County prostitution ring.
Multiple agencies arrest 17 in Smith County prostitution ring sting
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Crews respond to house fire in Tyler
Images from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County.
Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire

Latest News

Dispatch was notified by Apple’s crash detection services.
Payne Springs firemen respond to rollover wreck, say driver left scene
The crash happened in the 900 block of CR 1806.
5 taken to hospital after ATV crash in Van Zandt County
A multi-engine air-tanker, or Super Scooper, drops water on the Hebron Cemetery Fire in San...
Air-tanker drops water on San Augustine County wildfire
City of Lufkin
City of Lufkin working to repair failed sewer pump
Aircraft are dropping water from above to douse the wildfires in San Augustine County.
2 wildfires break out in San Augustine County