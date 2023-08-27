Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

First responders contain 2 fires in Gregg County on Saturday

The wildfire near Highway 135 was most likely caused by a power line that overheated and sparked.
The wildfire near Highway 135 was most likely caused by a power line that overheated and sparked.(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to two wildfires in Gregg County on Saturday, an 11-acre fire along Highway 135 and a 1/4-acre fire on Highway 149.

According to the sheriff’s office, units from several volunteer fire departments responded at about 1:40 p.m. to a wildfire near Highway 135 and FM 2207. The incident was brought under control, and authorities have said the cause was most likely a power line that overheated and sparked.

The second fire took place along Highway 149 at about 2:50 p.m. Firemen arrived on scene quickly and contained the fire before it was able to get too close to a nearby structure. The sheriff’s office said this incident may have been caused by a discarded cigarette or a spark from a vehicle.

Authorities remind the public that Gregg County is still under a burn ban.

Several volunteer fire departments responded at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
Several volunteer fire departments responded at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
The second fire took place along Highway 149.
The second fire took place along Highway 149.(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 men arrested in the Smith County prostitution ring.
Multiple agencies arrest 17 in Smith County prostitution ring sting
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,500 acres; some residents evacuated
Officials conduct a coin toss before a game
East Texas experiencing official shortage as football season kicks off
WebXtra: East Texas dementia specialist says caregivers may become scarce
WebXtra: East Texas dementia specialist says caregivers may become scarce

Latest News

Aircraft are dropping water from above to douse the wildfires in San Augustine County.
2 wildfires break out in San Augustine County
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 8-26-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 8-26-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Images from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County.
Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire