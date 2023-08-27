First responders contain 2 fires in Gregg County on Saturday

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to two wildfires in Gregg County on Saturday, an 11-acre fire along Highway 135 and a 1/4-acre fire on Highway 149.

According to the sheriff’s office, units from several volunteer fire departments responded at about 1:40 p.m. to a wildfire near Highway 135 and FM 2207. The incident was brought under control, and authorities have said the cause was most likely a power line that overheated and sparked.

The second fire took place along Highway 149 at about 2:50 p.m. Firemen arrived on scene quickly and contained the fire before it was able to get too close to a nearby structure. The sheriff’s office said this incident may have been caused by a discarded cigarette or a spark from a vehicle.

Authorities remind the public that Gregg County is still under a burn ban.

Several volunteer fire departments responded at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday. (Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

The second fire took place along Highway 149. (Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

