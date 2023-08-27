Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ERCOT issues conservation request for Sunday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity for the fourth day in a row on Sunday, as operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening.

The council said the low reserves are due to low wind and potential low solar generation, amid high demand. They are requesting Texas businesses and residents to conserve electricity use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., if it is safe for them to do so.

For more information, visit the ERCOT website.

