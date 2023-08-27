Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Troup after main break

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Troup due to a main water line that split.

City officials said Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. that the entire city would soon be without water as a result of the break.

Consequently, the boil water notice instructs all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses).

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Gene Cottle, city manager, at 903-842-3128, extension 15.

