5 taken to hospital after ATV crash in Van Zandt County

The crash happened in the 900 block of CR 1806.
The crash happened in the 900 block of CR 1806.(Grand Saline Fire Rescue)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An ATV crash after midnight left five people injured.

At about 12:26 a.m. Sunday, firemen were dispatched to the 900 block of Van Zandt County Road 1806 for a report of an ATV crash on private property, according to Fire Chief Jeremy Barker.

Several agencies assisted, including UT Air 1 North for patient care. Five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Barker said.

The crash is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

