5 taken to hospital after ATV crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An ATV crash after midnight left five people injured.

At about 12:26 a.m. Sunday, firemen were dispatched to the 900 block of Van Zandt County Road 1806 for a report of an ATV crash on private property, according to Fire Chief Jeremy Barker.

Several agencies assisted, including UT Air 1 North for patient care. Five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Barker said.

The crash is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.