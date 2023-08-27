5 taken to hospital after ATV crash in Van Zandt County
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An ATV crash after midnight left five people injured.
At about 12:26 a.m. Sunday, firemen were dispatched to the 900 block of Van Zandt County Road 1806 for a report of an ATV crash on private property, according to Fire Chief Jeremy Barker.
Several agencies assisted, including UT Air 1 North for patient care. Five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Barker said.
The crash is under investigation by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.
