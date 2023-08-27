1 dead after shooting, fight among more than 50 people in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in a shooting that took place Saturday night, along with a fight among more than 50 people.

Authorities responded to a shooting on Francis Street in Marshall, according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Police called for assistance from the sheriff’s deputies in order to disperse an aggressive crowd, the release said.

Deputies were then called again to assist with a fight involving “in excess of 50 people” at the emergency room, where the victim of the shooting had died, the release stated. Authorities said the families of the suspect and victim were involved in the fighting.

Officers, along with K9 Pato and his handler, were able to disperse the crowd without further incident, the release said. This case is being investigated by the City of Marshall. No information has yet been shared about why the conflict took place.

