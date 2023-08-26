Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Hot again today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs today will be around 106-degrees, and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Like the last couple of days, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Any activity on radar will come to an end by around sunset tonight, and we’ll see clear skies overnight. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, warming into the upper 90s and 100s Sunday afternoon. Slightly higher rain chances are in the forecast for tomorrow, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. A cold front will push into East Texas as we’re starting the week which will be the catalyst for more showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect cooler temperatures Monday through at least Wednesday. It does look like we’ll warm back to near 100-degrees by next weekend. Have a great day.

