Tyler police ask for information on suspect after woman shot

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment Saturday.

At about 12:40 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road on a report of a shooting, according to a release from the Tyler Police Department. A woman was found inside the apartment with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. She was conscious, alert and was taken to a local hospital, police said. At last report, she was undergoing surgery.

Tyler Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have said this does not appear to be a random shooting. They are following leads and other evidence as it comes in.

If you have any information on this shooting or a suspect in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

