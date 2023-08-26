Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,500 acres; some residents evacuated
Captain Kolby Beckham
Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal
Gerald Lee Adams
Sulphur Springs man arrested in connection with crash which killed 4
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash

Latest News

Guthrie Park in Longview now features disc golf and pickleball courts. The Longview City...
Longview’s Guthrie Park to get parking lot addition
As Friday night football begins, August’s record heat will play a factor in the stands and on...
East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat
Ebenezer Baptist Church has found itself in a central location, well placed to help those...
Jasper County church offers supplies, shelter for firefighters
East Texas experiencing official shortage as football season kicks off
East Texas experiencing official shortage as football season kicks off
Fire departments from Corpus Christi, Montgomery, and Greenville, along with the Texas A&M...
Shelby County wildfire 100% contained