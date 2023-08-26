Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Association of Former Students and Texas A&M University said it’s not going to stand by and let counterfeit Aggie rings stay on the market.

The Aggie ring, which takes a student 90 credit hours to earn, has been a longstanding symbol of academic achievement for over a century. As a result, vice president of The Association of Former Students Scot Walker said the Aggie ring is frequently targeted by counterfeiters looking to cash in on its significance.

The fake rings have been found on websites like Amazon and eBay, listed for a fraction of the price of a genuine Aggie ring. According to a press release from The Association of Former Students, the ring is protected by a federal trademark, and counterfeit listings are violating it.

“Illegal products aren’t going to get past us because we have more than half a million sets of eyes out there watching for and reporting people, companies and websites who try to profit dishonestly off the Aggie Ring.”

Walker said that Aggies themselves play an important role in protecting the integrity of the ring, and any suspicious listings can be reported to AggieNetwork@AggieNetwork.com.

Someone just sent this to my inbox. A company based in India is selling replicas of Aggie Rings on @amazon for $159.



The person who sent this to me said, "As a former student it makes me sick to my stomach." pic.twitter.com/Mb6OFknppt — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) August 20, 2023

