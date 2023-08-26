Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M University, Association of Former Students crack down on counterfeit Aggie rings

According to a press release from The Association of Former Students, the ring is protected by a federal trademark, and counterfeit listings are violating it.
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
Texas A&amp;M University hosts &#39;Aggie Ring Week&#39;
By Anna Maynard
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Association of Former Students and Texas A&M University said it’s not going to stand by and let counterfeit Aggie rings stay on the market.

The Aggie ring, which takes a student 90 credit hours to earn, has been a longstanding symbol of academic achievement for over a century. As a result, vice president of The Association of Former Students Scot Walker said the Aggie ring is frequently targeted by counterfeiters looking to cash in on its significance.

The fake rings have been found on websites like Amazon and eBay, listed for a fraction of the price of a genuine Aggie ring. According to a press release from The Association of Former Students, the ring is protected by a federal trademark, and counterfeit listings are violating it.

Walker said that Aggies themselves play an important role in protecting the integrity of the ring, and any suspicious listings can be reported to AggieNetwork@AggieNetwork.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17 men arrested in the Smith County prostitution ring.
Multiple agencies arrest 17 in Smith County prostitution ring sting
The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,500 acres; some residents evacuated
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Summer Williams and Chrys Creed
2 women arrested in Harrison County after allegedly assaulting deputy
Officials conduct a coin toss before a game
East Texas experiencing official shortage as football season kicks off

Latest News

Images from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County.
Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire
The shelter is trying to find homes for 36 dogs, with $0 adoption fees.
Smith County animal shelter holds adoption event Saturday
The shelter is trying to find homes for 36 dogs, with $0 adoption fees.
WebXtra: Smith County animal shelter holds adoption event Saturday
WATCH: Gilmer's Tate takes the kickoff to the house
WATCH: Gilmer's Tate takes the kickoff to the house
Guthrie Park in Longview now features disc golf and pickleball courts. The Longview City...
Longview’s Guthrie Park to get parking lot addition