Longview couple married after 60 years apart

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s said that love conquers all, even time. That was true for one East Texas couple today, who got married over 60 years after the proposal.

At Longview’s Pinecrest Country Club, Robert Mautz and Gayle Bergamini prepared to get married.

They met in their high school years and were engaged, but the marriage never happened, as Bob joined the navy and was stationed at Midway Island, while Gayle moved on and married her husband of 54 years.

Robert moved to California, but last year he reconnected with Gayle to find out that she had been married and that her husband had died. Gayle flew to California, where Bob was waiting for her at the airport. He proposed on the spot.

And so, all these years later, the marriage that never was became a reality today. They both talked about finding each other again.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.