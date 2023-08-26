Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews respond to house fire in Tyler

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the 2300 block of Belvedere Boulevard in Tyler.
By JD Conte and Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the 2300 block of Belvedere Boulevard in Tyler. EMS has also been called to the scene, and authorities are closing off the block to allow responders to work.

The fire has been contained as of 6:20 p.m., and authorities do not believe any other structures are at risk, but responders remain on scene.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

