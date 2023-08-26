Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
125-acre wildfire breaks out in San Augustine County

Images of the Hebron Cemetery Wildfire in San Augustine County.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 125-acre fire is burning south of Highway 103 along FM 705, and the Texas Forest Service has said it is 0% contained as of 4 p.m. It is being called the Hebron Cemetery Wildfire. A second fire in the same region is burning an additional 75 acres, also 0% contained.

The forest service first reported the Hebron Cemetery Wildfire to be 40 acres at 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

County Judge Jeff Boyd has said the fire is believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, with the potential to burn many acres because access for crews is limited. Boyd said forest service planes have been called in to help, and local VFDs are on scene and en route.

At 4:10 p.m., Boyd said responders from the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Forest Service and US Forest Service are on scene. He also said firemen from San Augustine, Pineland, Zavalla, Powell Town, Broaddus and more have arrived.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Evacuations have not been issued, but the judge asks anyone living nearby to be prepared to leave if it becomes necessary. County Roads 4600, 4610 and 4615 are in or close to the danger zones, Boyd said, and anyone without a place to go can call (936) 465-8680.

The Texas Forest Service said they responded to 20 new wildfires for 136 acres burned on Friday alone. They said a moderate potential for significant fires will remain across East Texas this week, but the pattern may begin to change next Sunday, as a cold front is expected to enter the state.

View of the Hebron Cemetery Fire down FM 705
