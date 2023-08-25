Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

‘We are heartbroken’: Children’s zoo announces passing of baby orangutan

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this...
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this month.(Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Gray News) - A children’s zoo in Indiana is mourning the loss of a baby orangutan born earlier this month.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the baby orangutan’s death on Thursday.

“When welcoming a new life to the zoo, we are reminded of how beautiful and fragile life can be,” zoo officials shared.

The zoo welcomed the new baby on Aug. 16 to its mother named Tara.

Upon the announcement of the baby’s death, zookeepers said Tara would not be in her exhibit for the time being.

“Tara grieves over the loss of her baby. Until she is ready, guests may not see Tara on exhibit,” zoo officials said.

An autopsy is reportedly scheduled to determine the animal’s cause of death.

“Thank you for all of your love and support over the past few days and as we grieve at this time,” the zoo team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that liquid meth valued at $500,000 was seized in...
Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school
Derrick Holman
Former Smith County deputy constable found not guilty of theft

Latest News

The record heat is taking a toll on just about everything, including our homes.
Tyler house foundations under increased stress due to heat
The fire department said they “immediately” self-reported the incident to the Texas Department...
Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal
Jury pay in the state of Texas will be increasing starting September 1, but that increase...
Smith County moves to electric pay system for jurors following wage increase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the East Texas growing season is winding down, one East Texas...
Specialty melons become hot item at Gregg County produce store
During the eight-hour school day, students are not allowed to use their phones at any time,...
Whitehouse High School implements ‘no cell phone’ policy