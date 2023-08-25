Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Ukrainian Independence Day Rally hosted at Texas A&M

Ukrainian Independence Day Rally
Ukrainian Independence Day Rally(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The war in Ukraine continues overseas.

Thursday, community members came together on Texas A&M University’s campus to show solidarity at the Ukrainian Independence Day Rally.

There was food, crafts, music and more.

The Texas A&M Ukrainian Club President says this day is essential to show support both in the U.S. and abroad.

”We are a relatively new club and we wanted to expose ourselves to both Ukrainian and American students here; students, professors, faculty,” said Volodymyr Ploskanych, Ukrainian Club President. “We also wanted to show there is a presence here of the Ukrainian community.”

Independence Day of Ukraine is celebrated on August 24 in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991.

“Please support Ukraine,” said Andrew Syvyk, a research scientist at Texas A&M. “If you cannot support with money, pray. If you don’t pray, just think about it.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Captain Kolby Beckham
Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal
Gerald Lee Adams
Sulphur Springs man arrested in connection with crash which killed 4
22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
Truck roof torn off after hitting Green Street bridge in Longview
Green Street Bridge collision tears roof off truck in Longview

Latest News

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen trucks, trailers and a construction vehicle.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen trucks, trailers, construction vehicle
Gold Network of East Texas to hold 5K run Sept. 23 in support of pediatric cancer patients
Gold Network of East Texas to hold 5K run Sept. 23 in support of pediatric cancer patients
Assistant Executive Director of the Texas Association of Sports Officials Bill Theodore
WebXtra: Texas Association of Sports Officials director says referee shortages impact scheduling
Summer Williams and Chrys Creed
2 women arrested in Harrison County after allegedly assaulting deputy
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire