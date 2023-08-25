Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Timpson powers over Beckville 50-13

Timpson would continue to outscore Beckville in the second half and go on to win 50-13.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - It would be another meeting between these two East Texas rivals. The Timpson Bears would have the advantage playing at home, but have the disadvantage of not having superstar Terry Bussey on the field, as he sat out the game resting his knee after having surgery on it last spring.

His replacement JJ Garner said early in the Bears first drive, “don’t worry, I got this,” after a big gain here on the quarterback keeper.

On the very next drive Garner would show that, just like Bussey, he can also throw as he made a nice reception to Colton Carroll who made a nice spin to fight and power himself to inside the 15 giving the Bears an opportunity to score early in the game.

The Bearcats would get pushed back on a penalty, but Garner again with a quarterback keeper would get Timpson inside the 10 setting up first and goal.

On the next play Vosky Howard found the corner of the endzone and got the Bears on the board for their first score.

Early in the second quarter Timpson would make a good run as Garner connected to number three Amare Bruton who gets it to inside the five.

First and goal, Timpson added to their lead when Garner once again marches into the endzone. They would lead at the half 22-6.

