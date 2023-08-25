Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State Sen. Bryan Hughes cited as potential witness in Ken Paxton impeachment trial

Ken Paxton
Ken Paxton(Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) may be called as a witness in the upcoming impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Morning News published a story identifying Hughes as one of the witnesses likely to be called by Paxton’s defense team. That list also includes the attorney general’s wife, State Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney).

Ken Paxton was impeached by the Texas House in May by a vote of 121-28. Many of the House’s 85 Republicans voted in favor of impeachment, including House Speaker Dade Phelan. The 20 articles of impeachment brought against Paxton include allegations of bribery, obstruction of justice and misappropriation of public resources.

Ken Paxton was subsequently suspended from his position as attorney general, but will only be removed from office if convicted by the Texas Senate.

