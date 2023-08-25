SPCA East Texas loses thousands of dollars worth of medicine, vaccinations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a circuit malfunctioned overnight, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of East Texas lost about $4,000 worth of medications and vaccinations for their animals.

The organization is asking the community for donations to help recuperate the cost.

“It’s already a big thing when you’re moving, and, you know, we’re kind of getting the kinks work out, and, you know, we’ve had a few plumbing issues and that kind of thing with the new building, and then to walk in this morning and find all of these spoiled vaccines was just really kind of just devastating, and it kind of hit us a little hard, and I think we all were just about ready to cry,” said Director of Operations Kat Courtelyou.

She said the incident will not affect their everyday operations, and they will offer all services on Monday.

