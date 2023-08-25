Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen trucks, trailers, construction vehicle

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen trucks, trailers and a construction vehicle.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen trucks, trailers and a construction vehicle.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reported the recovery of stolen trucks, trailers, an ATV and a skid steer.

The sheriff’s office reported receiving information Thursday afternoon regarding the stolen property and went to investigate a location in the 5300 block of County Road 1114. Deputies and investigators reported discovering and securing the stolen items, which are estimated to have a collective value of about $290,000.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen trucks, trailers and a construction vehicle.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen trucks, trailers and a construction vehicle.

Sheriffs offices in Gregg, Smith and Upshur counties were notified as the items are believed to belong to people in those jurisdictions.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said warrants are being sought for those involved.

