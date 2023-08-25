Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Report: 49ers to trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys

Trey Lance
Trey Lance(AP PHOTO)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KLTV) - According to a report by NFL.com, the San Francisco 49ers are in the process of trading quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. The report states that the Cowboys will give the 49ers a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Lance.

NFL.com reports that Lance had previously been announced as the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart.

Source: NFL.com

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Captain Kolby Beckham
Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal
Gerald Lee Adams
Sulphur Springs man arrested in connection with crash which killed 4
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash

Latest News

Red Zone Game of The Week 08-25-23
Officials conduct a coin toss before a game
East Texas experiencing official shortage as football season kicks off
At kick-off time, it could well be 100 degrees for fans in the stands, and at field level, it...
East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat
WATCH: Daingerfield’s Hampton gets slippery on touchdown catch and run
WATCH: Daingerfield’s Hampton gets slippery on touchdown catch and run