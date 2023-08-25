Overturned cement truck causing traffic delays on Toll 49 in Tyler
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash involving an overturned cement truck has been reportedly causing traffic delays near the intersection of Broadway and Toll 49 Friday morning.
According to authorities, they received a call about a crash involving a cement truck. Several EMS transports were called in to treat the injured.
The cause of the incident has not been determined.
