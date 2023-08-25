Multiple agencies arrest 17 in Smith County prostitution ring sting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 17 men are in custody on prostitution charges following a sting operation by several arresting authorities.

According to Texas DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas DPS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Attorney General’s Office collaborated in arresting multiple people in a sting operation regarding a prostitution ring. The arrests began on Wednesday, and as of Friday 17 have been arrested.

The individuals in custody are as follows:

Jimmy Don Moore, 62, of Jacksonville

Timothy Cunningham, 64, of Kilgore

Ramiro Borja, 50, of Tyler

Richard Walls, 34, of Whitehouse

Miquel Ortega, 29, of Tyler

Matthew Cecotti, 29, of Mineola

Anthony Fleetwood, 40, of Tyler

Michael Erwin, 48, of Richardson

Gabriel Esparza, 33, of Tyler

Steve Gatlin, 58, of Bullard

Nikesu Kayastha, 50, of Tyler

George Vazachira, 38, of Frisco

Marcus Pierce, 51, of Tyler

Pedro Hernandez, 26, of Tyler

Dewayne Thompson, 53, of Mineola

Marcus Wade, 56, of Flint

Yorel Bush, 27, of Tyler

According to Albritton, the men were involved in the solicitation of prostitutes in Smith County. The men were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on common charges of solicitation of prostitution on $1,500 bonds.

