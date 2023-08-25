Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple agencies arrest 17 in Smith County prostitution ring sting

17 men arrested in the Smith County prostitution ring.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 17 men are in custody on prostitution charges following a sting operation by several arresting authorities.

According to Texas DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas DPS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Attorney General’s Office collaborated in arresting multiple people in a sting operation regarding a prostitution ring. The arrests began on Wednesday, and as of Friday 17 have been arrested.

The individuals in custody are as follows:

  • Jimmy Don Moore, 62, of Jacksonville
  • Timothy Cunningham, 64, of Kilgore
  • Ramiro Borja, 50, of Tyler
  • Richard Walls, 34, of Whitehouse
  • Miquel Ortega, 29, of Tyler
  • Matthew Cecotti, 29, of Mineola
  • Anthony Fleetwood, 40, of Tyler
  • Michael Erwin, 48, of Richardson
  • Gabriel Esparza, 33, of Tyler
  • Steve Gatlin, 58, of Bullard
  • Nikesu Kayastha, 50, of Tyler
  • George Vazachira, 38, of Frisco
  • Marcus Pierce, 51, of Tyler
  • Pedro Hernandez, 26, of Tyler
  • Dewayne Thompson, 53, of Mineola
  • Marcus Wade, 56, of Flint
  • Yorel Bush, 27, of Tyler

According to Albritton, the men were involved in the solicitation of prostitutes in Smith County. The men were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on common charges of solicitation of prostitution on $1,500 bonds.

