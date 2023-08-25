Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview’s Guthrie Park to get parking lot addition

Guthrie Park’s popularity has outgrown its parking lot.
Guthrie Park’s popularity has outgrown its parking lot.(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The park is more popular than ever thanks to a revamp, but parking has become a challenge. Guthrie Park in Longview now features disc golf and pickleball courts. The Longview City Council has approved a second lot to help keep visitors from parking in the street.

Guthrie Park’s popularity has outgrown its parking lot. Salina Bradley moved from Longview to Waco and while visiting family decided to play a little pickle ball. She got the last parking place in the lot.

“I didn’t know that there was only one parking area over here. I got one spot, fortunately. But it sounds like we might need some more parking spaces over here,” Bradley said.

There are eight spots, and one is for handicapped vehicles.

“We were the lucky few this morning so, sorry, guys,” Bradley said.

Sugar Egan came in from Gilmer for some disc golf.

“When they do tournaments with disc golf and pickleball going on at the same time parking is pretty hard,” Egan said.

Longview Assistant Director of Public Works Kevin Chumbley said the city has been aware of the issue and council voted for more spaces Thursday night.

“There’s going to be a concrete parking lot installed there. It’s going to provide about 23 new spaces. There will be a sidewalk that goes down to the pickleball courts from there,” Chumbley said.

He said it will be north of the pickleball court off Tupelo Drive.

Zackary Fisher is a disc golfer who thinks the new lot is a great idea and he’s pretty excited about it.

“I would much prefer parking in a parking lot than on the side of the road or on the grass and mess up the park,” Fisher said.

“Everyone will have parking. Just everyone will have to walk just a little bit further than parking right behind your court,” Egan said.

So, for now it can take as little as eight people to fill the lot, but soon parking will no longer leave visitors in a pickle.

The lot will cost about $217,000 and construction is slated to begin this winter. Bradley said a concrete lot lasts longer than asphalt. The city has posted “no parking” signs on the streets around the park.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Captain Kolby Beckham
Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal
Gerald Lee Adams
Sulphur Springs man arrested in connection with crash which killed 4
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WATCH: Orphaned puma cubs find new home at Philadelphia Zoo
WATCH: Orphaned puma cubs find new home at Philadelphia Zoo
WebXtra: Kilgore College holds opening ceremony for new advanced manufacturing institute
WebXtra: Kilgore College holds opening ceremony for new advanced manufacturing institute
Kilgore College held the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new home of their advanced...
WebXtra: Kilgore College holds opening ceremony for new advanced manufacturing institute