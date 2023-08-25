Longview’s Guthrie Park to get parking lot addition

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The park is more popular than ever thanks to a revamp, but parking has become a challenge. Guthrie Park in Longview now features disc golf and pickleball courts. The Longview City Council has approved a second lot to help keep visitors from parking in the street.

Guthrie Park’s popularity has outgrown its parking lot. Salina Bradley moved from Longview to Waco and while visiting family decided to play a little pickle ball. She got the last parking place in the lot.

“I didn’t know that there was only one parking area over here. I got one spot, fortunately. But it sounds like we might need some more parking spaces over here,” Bradley said.

There are eight spots, and one is for handicapped vehicles.

“We were the lucky few this morning so, sorry, guys,” Bradley said.

Sugar Egan came in from Gilmer for some disc golf.

“When they do tournaments with disc golf and pickleball going on at the same time parking is pretty hard,” Egan said.

Longview Assistant Director of Public Works Kevin Chumbley said the city has been aware of the issue and council voted for more spaces Thursday night.

“There’s going to be a concrete parking lot installed there. It’s going to provide about 23 new spaces. There will be a sidewalk that goes down to the pickleball courts from there,” Chumbley said.

He said it will be north of the pickleball court off Tupelo Drive.

Zackary Fisher is a disc golfer who thinks the new lot is a great idea and he’s pretty excited about it.

“I would much prefer parking in a parking lot than on the side of the road or on the grass and mess up the park,” Fisher said.

“Everyone will have parking. Just everyone will have to walk just a little bit further than parking right behind your court,” Egan said.

So, for now it can take as little as eight people to fill the lot, but soon parking will no longer leave visitors in a pickle.

The lot will cost about $217,000 and construction is slated to begin this winter. Bradley said a concrete lot lasts longer than asphalt. The city has posted “no parking” signs on the streets around the park.

