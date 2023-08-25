Longview City Council approves purchase of police training simulator, mapping equipment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council approved the purchase of new equipment for the Longview Police Department Thursday night.

The city will be purchasing two items that will go into use around the time the new police department is slated to open this fall. The first is a training simulator to be housed at the new PD.

Chief Anthony Boone said the simulator will help train officers on calls from traffic stops to use of force and de-escalation. The other piece of equipment is a forensic mapping scanner that will make a 3D interactive rendering of a crime scene.

“When you’re using it on the computer screen you can basically manipulate it and see exactly where everything’s located and see different perspectives. It’s definitely a great piece of equipment,” Boone said.

The simulator and the scanner will cost the city about $220,000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.