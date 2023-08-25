‘It makes a huge difference’: Local energy consultant stresses importance of following conservation requests from ERCOT

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT has issued another energy conservation advisory as grid conditions continue to be stressed by this heat. It’s the fourth advisory issued this summer.

When these advisories are issued, it’s typically only in effect for a few hours out of one day. So just how much of a difference does this short period of conservation make?

“It’s all about the number of people that participate,” is what Brent Coates with AMOS Electric says.

He adds that while the requests are inconvenient, your cooperation can be the difference between a voluntary conservation and a mandatory one.

“You adjust that thermostat a few degrees, you push off doing that load of clothes until seven or eight at night instead of at five right when you get home,” Coates explains. “If you do those few little steps, and everybody does it, it makes a huge difference.”

This most recent advisory was issued because of a predicted low wind, high demand day. With no wind, the turbines are at a stand still so production lands on solar energy and solar energy is only reliable during the day.

“What happens to solar is, solar hits its peak at around 3 in the afternoon. After 3 o’clock it’s going to start to decline, as that sun wanes it drops off dramatically,” Coates says.

Coates explains that the ever growing population in Texas continues to stress the grid, “Our demand has outshot our production. It takes a very very long time to add additional power infrastructure to the grid. It doesn’t take very long for people to hop in a U-Haul and move here.”

This most recent advisory ends at 10 p.m. but with no relief in sight the need for conservation continues.

“We only have a finite amount of power and being as hot as it is, no cloud cover, obviously no rain, we don’t have any relief so we have all this demand and we don’t really have much room to pick up the slack,” Coates says.

