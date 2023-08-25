Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Hot air balloon lands on interstate in Vermont without injury

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Vermont, TMX) - The pilot of a hot air balloon is earning high marks for safely landing next to a busy Vermont highway after the aircraft stalled mid-flight on Wednesday night, according to officials and a report.

The balloon, carrying a handful of passengers, touched down on the median of Interstate-91 as it was getting dark around 8 p.m., local authorities said, according to the Valley News.

The quick-thinking pilot, identified as Chris Ritland who runs Quechee Balloon Rides, had no other safe landing options besides the interstate, the Hartford, Vermont Fire Department reportedly said.

