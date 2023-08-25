Gold Network of East Texas to hold 5K run Sept. 23 in support of pediatric cancer patients
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Heather Rucker of the Gold Network of East Texas joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler to talk about the organization’s support of pediatric cancer patient’s families, as well as the upcoming Gold Run.
The Gold Run is the organizations biggest annual fundraiser, and is an effort to help end childhood cancer. To find out more about Gold Network of East Texas and sign up for their Gold Run Sept. 23, click here.
