Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Well over 100° this afternoon with a slight chance at a few showers or thunderstorms.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got a warm and muggy start for our Friday with temperatures once again ranging in the 70s to lower 80s. Expect another very hot day with highs topping off anywhere from 102°-105° with even higher heat index values. If you are planning on attending any high school football games today, please be very mindful of just how hot it will likely be, with many folks seeing temps still close to 100° by kick-off. There is some good news in the forecast for today, as isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours before skies dry back up after sunset. Very hot afternoons and limited rain chances will continue into the weekend, but a bigger shake up is still expected thanks to a cold front arriving late on Sunday! This cold front will slowly push though ETX Sunday night and through the day Monday, likely leading to better rain chances across East Texas as we start out the new work week. The best news in this forecast is that highs for most of East Texas are expected to remain BELOW 100° on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week! There is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s get there safely and in one piece. Y’all stay cool today!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 2,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Captain Kolby Beckham
Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal
Gerald Lee Adams
Sulphur Springs man arrested in connection with crash which killed 4
22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
Truck roof torn off after hitting Green Street bridge in Longview
Green Street Bridge collision tears roof off truck in Longview

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-24-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-24-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 8-24-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-24-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips