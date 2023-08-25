East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another hot day, but just like yesterday, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms have popped up, mostly in Deep East Texas. These will die off quickly this evening with fair skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s by Saturday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies most of the day Saturday with another slight chance for rain by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will still reach the triple digits each afternoon. By Sunday evening, a weak cold front begins to move into East Texas, increasing the chance for rain Sunday night into the day Monday. This will also cool off temperatures and most of next week will be a lot closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

