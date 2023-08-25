East Texas experiencing official shortage as football season kicks off

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As high school football season kicks off, districts across East Texas and the state have had to endure an officiating shortage that has forced some games to be moved away from their traditional Friday night schedule.

According to Bill Theodore, assistant executive director of the Texas Association of Sports Directors, 16 games in the Fort Worth area were moved from Friday to Thursday due to official shortages. He said it’s not much different in East Texas.

“You’ve got over 350 officials in the East Texas area, and that’s not enough,” said Theodore. “It’s not enough for all the games that you cover when you consider the distance and how far they have to travel.”

One of the reasons for this shortage is pay issues, according to Theodore. He said the association now has 5,850 members, 450 less than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some officials need those 7th grade paychecks to make their rent, buy diapers for their kids, put food on the table,” said Theodore. “Other officials, they do it to stay active, to give back to the game.”

This will be the first year of a 10-year pay increase agreement between TASO and the University Interscholastic League (UIL). Officials will receive a pay increase every three years and will be compensated for their travel time to the game based on their district office. Football officials will be receiving a minimum of $95 for a varsity game this year, not including travel compensation, up $5 from last year.

Verbal and physical abuse is also to blame for a shortage in officials, said Theodore. Several state-wide policies have recently been implemented to prevent such instances. This will be the second year of TASO’s official abuse policy, which has a “three-strike” system that requests districts to take action to prevent future incidents.

Theodore said the policy was only implemented once last year, and it did not occur until state championship baseball.

The TASO website said it “was very concerned with the number of incidents of excessive verbal abuse that occurred from school personnel and others associated with the school” last year.

The Texas legislature also passed HB 2484 this year, which requires school districts to ban attendees who physically assault officials.

Theodore said that he sees the most abuse at the levels below varsity.

“I’m not picking on any sport, ‘cause I say this for one sport it’s like this in all of ‘em, but a 7th-grade b-team basketball game, boys or girls, fans can kind of get carried away,” said Theodore. “Same way in volleyball, football. It’s more prevalent at the lower-level games.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.