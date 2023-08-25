TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly everyone enjoys a quick meal that tastes wonderful; this soup does that, for sure, with its flavorful creamy broth and tender chunks of chicken. Give it a try on a busy night.

Creamy chicken-enchilada soup by Mama Steph

Ingredients

1 quart chicken broth

1.5 to 2 pounds cooked chicken meat (I used boneless/skinless thighs), shredded into bite-sized pieces

Two 15-ounce cans green enchilada sauce

1/2 to 1 cup salsa verde

2 tablespoons (or more or less, whatever you like) chopped fresh or canned jalapenos

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 cup cream or half and half

4 ounces (1/2 a block) of cream cheese, softened and cubed

Method:

Heat chicken broth to a low boil; add cream cheese, allowing to melt for a few moments, and then add the rest of the ingredients, stirring well.

Heat until cream cheese has melted and chicken is hot. Do not allow to come to a full boil, as it may curdle the cream. Just a nice low simmer is all that is needed. Stir occasionally to avoid scorching.

Serve hot, topped with a sprinkle of pepper, more cheese, and sour cream. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.