Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... It’ll be another hot and mostly sunny afternoon today, with no major changes in the forecast compared to yesterday. Highs today will be around 107-degrees and there is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the entire area. There is a low chance for a few showers this afternoon, but nothing widespread is expected. This evening for high school football, it’ll likely be in the triple digits or upper 90s still at kick-off. Through the evening we’ll cool into the low 90s, but it will certainly still be hot for any games tonight. Slightly cooler temperatures are forecast for tomorrow, as are low rain chances during the afternoon. Over the next few days, we’ll keep low to moderate chances for rain in the forecast as temperatures cool back into the seasonal norm range. Early next week our lows will be in the low to mid 70s, with highs in the mid 90s, which would be much closer to average for late August. The good news is that we do get a cool down, the bad news is that it currently looks like we’ll be back in the 100s by next weekend. But still, certainly signs that fall will be here soon. Have a great afternoon.

