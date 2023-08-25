2 women arrested in Harrison County after allegedly assaulting deputy

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two women were arrested after trying to walk away from a deputy who was speaking with them, with one slipping out of handcuffs and allegedly assaulting the officer.

Thursday night, a deputy patrolling Amos Road saw two women walking down the middle of the street, according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy spoke to the women, and one gave consent for him to search her bag, but during that interaction one of the women decided she “was done and didn’t want to remain there anymore,” the release said. The deputy tried to detain both, but they allegedly resisted getting into his vehicle. The release said the women were handcuffed, but it alleges that one slipped her hand out of the cuff and began assaulting the deputy. The other woman, still handcuffed, reportedly walked away from the scene.

Additional officers arrived, and both women were taken into custody. They have been identified as Summer Williams, 32, and Chrys Creed, 34, both of Longview. They have been booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Williams is being held on charges of assaulting a peace officer, escaping while arrested, taking a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest and assault causing bodily injury. Her collective bond for these charges is set at $215,000.

Creed is being held on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, with bond set at $27,500.

The release said the deputy was not injured.

