Whitehouse High School implements ‘no cell phone’ policy

KLTV’s Lauren Tear speaks with Whitehouse High School Principal William Ripley about the newly implemented “no cell phone” policy at the school.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
During the eight-hour school day, students are not allowed to use their phones at any time, including during lunch. If they are caught, the phone is taken to the front office until the end of the day, and the student must pay $15 to get it back.

