WebXtra: Specialty melons become hot item at Gregg County produce store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the East Texas growing season is winding down, and the blistering heat dries up crops, one area produce store is doing big business with a Texas-grown item that people can’t seem to get enough of.

The Hiway 80 Produce Store in Gregg County was practically packed as it opened it’s doors this morning, and for one item.

It’s one of the only places you can get a “Pecos cantaloupe,” and they are in demand by East Texas shoppers.

The melons are grown in Pecos County, and owner Allison Lott just made a 22-hour round trip, bringing back 4 tons of the water fruit.

Lott said the melons are grown in high salinity and potassium soil, which gives them their distinct sweet flavor.

The melons are so sought after that she is confident that she’ll sell out the entire 4 tons in 2 days.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.