Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Specialty melons become hot item at Gregg County produce store

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the East Texas growing season is winding down, and the blistering heat dries up crops, one area produce store is doing big business with a Texas-grown item that people can’t seem to get enough of.

The Hiway 80 Produce Store in Gregg County was practically packed as it opened it’s doors this morning, and for one item.

It’s one of the only places you can get a “Pecos cantaloupe,” and they are in demand by East Texas shoppers.

The melons are grown in Pecos County, and owner Allison Lott just made a 22-hour round trip, bringing back 4 tons of the water fruit.

Lott said the melons are grown in high salinity and potassium soil, which gives them their distinct sweet flavor.

The melons are so sought after that she is confident that she’ll sell out the entire 4 tons in 2 days.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that liquid meth valued at $500,000 was seized in...
Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe
According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County
Derrick Holman
Former Smith County deputy constable found not guilty of theft

Latest News

US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe
Mineola Country Club fire
Historic Wood County building destroyed by fire
Mineola Country Club fire
Overnight fire leaves Mineola Country Club in ruins
East Texas Ag News: Planning ahead in case of short hay supplies