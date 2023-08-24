Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Fire tornado whirls over Canadian lake

High fire intensity and strong winds created what authorities have called an incredibly rare “fire tornado.” Credit: BC Wildfire Service/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LILLOOET, British Columbia (KLTV) - A combination of high fire intensity and strong winds created what the British Columbia wildfire service has called an incredibly rare “fire tornado.”

The fire tornado appeared last Thursday night near a small town in western Canada called Lillooet. Last week, a cold front passed through the province following several days of hot, dry weather, the wildfire service said.

Between 3 and 6 a.m., strong winds caused the Downton Lake wildfire to grow and intensify, with relative humidity of 14 percent at 4 a.m., which the wildfire service said is incredibly rare to see overnight. There was also a reduced dew point (a measure of how much moisture is in the air) of -11C, a significant drop, 20C lower than the day before the cold front.

With these conditions, the fire reached intensities that hadn’t been seen even during the day, authorities said. As shown in the video, the strong winds caused a fire whirl (otherwise known as a fire tornado) over Gun Lake.

“These fire whirls are vertically oriented, intensely rotating columns of gas and flame,” the wildfire service stated. Another important factor in the formation of these whirls is vorticity, a measure of the atmosphere’s tendency to spin or rotate. The complex terrain, downslope winds and impact of the passing cold front provided the necessary conditions to form the fire tornado.

A shift manager at a Florida Popeyes location said it caught her eye while making preparations...
Monkey on the loose spotted at Popeyes
