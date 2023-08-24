Tyler man accused in 2022 murder has trial date pushed back

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man arrested in connection with a 2022 murder had his trial date pushed back Thursday.

Frederick Leon Harvey, 60, of Tyler, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Horatio Williams on the 900 block of Morris Street in Tyler on Aug. 8, 2022. Harvey was arrested that day and booked into the Smith County Jail, where he has been held since on a charge of murder and two charges of possession of a firearm by a felon with bonds totaling $1,050,000. On Thursday, Harvey’s pretrial hearing was held in Judge Debby Gunter’s court.

According to the state prosecutors, they will not be prepared for Harvey’s initial jury trial date of Sept. 11 due to the amount of witnesses. As a result, Sept. 11 will be amended to another pretrial hearing, with the trial to begin at an unreported later date. It was mentioned that trial could begin as late as February.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.