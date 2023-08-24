Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man accused in 2022 murder has trial date pushed back

A man arrested in connection with a 2022 murder had his trial date pushed back Thursday.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man arrested in connection with a 2022 murder had his trial date pushed back Thursday.

Frederick Leon Harvey, 60, of Tyler, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Horatio Williams on the 900 block of Morris Street in Tyler on Aug. 8, 2022. Harvey was arrested that day and booked into the Smith County Jail, where he has been held since on a charge of murder and two charges of possession of a firearm by a felon with bonds totaling $1,050,000. On Thursday, Harvey’s pretrial hearing was held in Judge Debby Gunter’s court.

According to the state prosecutors, they will not be prepared for Harvey’s initial jury trial date of Sept. 11 due to the amount of witnesses. As a result, Sept. 11 will be amended to another pretrial hearing, with the trial to begin at an unreported later date. It was mentioned that trial could begin as late as February.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that liquid meth valued at $500,000 was seized in...
Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school
According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County
Derrick Holman
Former Smith County deputy constable found not guilty of theft

Latest News

Captain Kolby Beckham
Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
Wildfire graphic
Jasper County responders battle 750-acre Shearwood Creek Wildfire; some residents evacuated
Washington Correspondent Josh Rultenberg
Washington Correspondent Josh Rultenberg discusses charges Trump faces in Georgia