Tyler Legacy football coach speaks on teams improvement ahead of season opener

By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The new head coach for the Tyler Legacy football team gave promising comments on his teams improvement since last season ahead of their season opener against Lufkin.

Beau Trahan was appointed as head coach in spring in hopes of elevating the football program to another level competitively. So far, he believes the team has made notable improvements since he’s started working with them in February.

“Oh I’m super excited. It’s been since February right. Getting all the pieces together watching all the hard work that they put in since February. I just can’t wait to turn them loose Thursday and Friday night and watch them play as a team. When you think about how far the team has come in just a short time and how they’ve made the transition, I think in their mind they want to be great which is awesome,” said Trahan.

Trahan and Tyler Legacy are scheduled to travel to Lufkin for their first game of the season.

