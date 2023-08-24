Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sulphur Springs man arrested in connection with crash which killed 4

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Sulphur Springs has been arrested in connection with a fatal multi-vehicle crash that ended with four people dead and nine injured in Hopkins County in December of last year.

According to a crash report by DPS, Gerald Lee Adams, 61, was traveling northbound on State Highway 19 when he failed to control his speed and struck the rear of two stationary vehicles waiting to make a left turn onto County Road 4764. Upon collision one of the vehicles moved into the southbound lane of SH 19 were it then collided with two vehicles travelling south. All of the passengers in that vehicle died on the scene. A total of nine people where injured and transported to a hospital in Sulphur Springs.

The report indicated that Adams was “inattentive” due to personal issues.

He is currently in Hopkins County Jail, charged with four counts of negligent homicide and his bond is set at a total of $80,000.

