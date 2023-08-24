Smith County moves to electric pay system for jurors following wage increase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jury pay in the state of Texas will be increasing starting September 1, but that increase brings its own set of issues.

Starting Sept. 1, jurors on their first day will be paid $20 and every day following they will be paid $58. Penny Clarkston, Smith County District Clerk says while the increase was needed it causes issues.

“If you have $20 paid to 200 people, you know that’s a great deal of cash to have on hand,” Clarkston said.

The Smith County Commissioners Court approved making juror pay electronic through the service “Court Funds.” Every juror will get a card with the money loaded on it to use as a gift or debit card.

“What we anticipate is we will check people in just as we did before. When they get to the payment table, they will be given a brochure with a card. Then once everyone is seated, we will explain it and go over it. Once we have that number, we make the transfer from the treasurer, they then do whatever they have to do to activate those cards,” Clarkston said.

Once the card has the money loaded on it, jurors have 90 days to use some money on the card to keep it activated.

“After they have activated it, they have 365 days to use that card,” Clarkston said.

If you don’t activate it, the money goes back to the county. Jurors will still have the option to donate the money as well.

Clarkston says this system costs the county $1.50 per card given to a juror and will be extremely beneficial to everyone involved.

“A change is always hard for people, I believe people think they will get their $20 and go get lunch, and they can, they can use that card anywhere. We believe it will be a good system for the people coming in,” Clarkston said.

This service is expected to start in the county at the beginning of November.

