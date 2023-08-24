Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

Subway
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.(TaurusEmerald / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for Subway, which is privately owned.

Subway CEO John Chidsey said the deal reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential and the value of the brand. Subway plans to continue to modernize restaurants and expand internationally under Roark’s ownership.

Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. It specializes in franchised businesses, and owns multiple restaurant chains, including Arby’s, Dunkin’ and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Subway, which has dual headquarters in Miami and Connecticut, was founded in 1965 and is still owned by its founding families. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.

But in the U.S., it has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway has been trying to catch up; in 2021 it refreshed its menu and last year it announced a line of chef-developed sandwiches.

But in February, Subway announced it was exploring a sale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that liquid meth valued at $500,000 was seized in...
Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school
Derrick Holman
Former Smith County deputy constable found not guilty of theft
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe
According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County

Latest News

The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 4 people, including shooter, and wounds several others
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow