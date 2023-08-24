New Mexico man arrested in Harrison County accused of smuggling people

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A New Mexico man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County after authorities say he was caught smuggling people.

According to a report by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made contact with Christopher John Vasquez, 50, of Albuquerque, during a traffic stop. The deputy said that over the course of the stop it was found that Vasquez was allegedly illegally transporting six other individuals across the country.

Vasquez was booked into the Harrison County Jail on six counts of smuggling of persons for monetary gain with a total bond amount of $450,000.

