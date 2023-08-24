Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Residents from CR 1024 to CR 1005 are being required to evacuate Thursday evening due to a wildfire burning in the area. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 40 acres as of 5:50 p.m. and 0% contained.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the wildfire is along CR 1024 and CR 1265. As of 5 p.m., through traffic was closed for all roads leading towards the location of the fire, except for emergency traffic.

The sheriff asked people not to travel along these roads, as they will be turned around.

To see a map with the current status of wildfires in Texas, click here.

