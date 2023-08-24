Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal

Captain Kolby Beckham
Captain Kolby Beckham(Sariah Bonds)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview Fire Department employee has resigned following accusations of sharing private patient information.

The fire department began investigating the employee on Friday, Aug. 4 after placing the employee on unpaid administrative leave. State law requires an investigation into such alleged misconduct before any sort of punitive disciplinary action can be taken toward public safety personnel.

The fire department also said they “immediately” self-reported the incident to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which regulates the department’s emergency medical services.

The employee is said to have resigned the following day at the Longview Fire Department.

“The Longview Fire Department upholds the standards and practices of emergency services,” Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said. “Unethical behavior of any kind will not be tolerated in our organization.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in Henderson County crash
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that liquid meth valued at $500,000 was seized in...
Investigation leads to 110-kilo liquid meth seizure near Rusk school
US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR seal
U.S. Department of Labor files suit against Tyler Pipe
According the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bright’s mother witnessed Bright shoot his...
Woman called police after son shot father in Cherokee County
Derrick Holman
Former Smith County deputy constable found not guilty of theft

Latest News

High fire intensity and strong winds created what authorities have called an incredibly rare...
WATCH: Fire tornado whirls over Canadian lake
C. Wayne Mitchell announced he will resign as president of the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce.
Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce president announces resignation
On Monday, authorities rescued a dog that had been locked out on a balcony in the summer heat...
WATCH: Firemen rescue dog locked outside on balcony in extreme heat
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Today will likely be the hottest day of the week