Longview Fire employee resigns over patient confidentiality scandal

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview Fire Department employee has resigned following accusations of sharing private patient information.

The fire department began investigating the employee on Friday, Aug. 4 after placing the employee on unpaid administrative leave. State law requires an investigation into such alleged misconduct before any sort of punitive disciplinary action can be taken toward public safety personnel.

The fire department also said they “immediately” self-reported the incident to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which regulates the department’s emergency medical services.

The employee is said to have resigned the following day at the Longview Fire Department.

“The Longview Fire Department upholds the standards and practices of emergency services,” Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said. “Unethical behavior of any kind will not be tolerated in our organization.”

